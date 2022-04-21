11 accused of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine in Walworth County

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. — The Walworth County District Attorney's Office filed criminal complaints against 11 people for conspiring to deliver over 500 grams of methamphetamine.

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office says the conspiracy time-frame lasted 11 months, concluding in August of 2021.

The sheriff's office says the involvement of these individuals allegedly range from street level dealing to transporting large amounts of methamphetamine from Arizona to various locations in Southeastern Wisconsin.

"The investigation involved conducting controlled buys, monitoring calls, writing subpoenas and search warrants, conducting surveillance, and obtaining statements from associates and coconspirators," the Walworth County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Thursday.

The suspects involved in this case are the following:

Kenneth W. Chadwick, age 54 (Phoenix, AZ)

Krystal D. Gehrke, age 36 (Racine, WI)

Shauna M. Gonzalez Garza, age 35 (Burlington, WI)

Jillian R. Leighton, age 38 (Burlington, WI)

Michelle A. Lyons, age 43 (Lake Geneva, WI)

Sean M. Mason, age 44 (Elkhorn, WI)

Christopher F. McFadden, age 35 (Waterford, WI)

Joshua C. Potter, age 33 (Whitewater, WI)

Thomas D. Schultz, age 33 (Elkhorn, WI)

Frederick M. Taylor, age 46 (Burlington, WI)

