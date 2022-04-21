Kawa Ramen & Sushi opens at 3rd Street Market Hall in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Kawa Ramen & Sushi is the newest vendor at the 3rd Street Market Hall in downtown Milwaukee.

Kawa Ramen & Sushi opened Thursday and offers chashu chicken ramen, rice & poke bowls, Japanese snacks, and will soon offer expertly crafted sushi.

Almost all of the Kawa's ingredients and offerings will be made in-house, sharing the same goal of offering fresh, local ingredients as the market hall.

3rd Street Market Hall / Kawa Ramen & Sushi

“Everything we make in-house,” said Selina. “We don’t get too much from the outside. We bring in fresh salmon, fresh tuna, and we cook it with our homemade sauces.”

This is Kawa's third location in the Milwaukee area. The other two are on the East Side and in Whitefish Bay.

“I haven’t tasted anything like Kawa’s ramen before,” said 3rd St. Market Hall General Manager, Eric Kaye. “It’s an awesome addition to the market hall and downtown Milwaukee’s food scene.”

Kawa Ramen & Sushi opens daily at 11 a.m. in the west part of the market hall.

