100 applications to Waukesha Christmas parade fund ahead of deadline

WAUKESHA, Wisc. — Monday was the deadline for victims of the Waukesha Christmas parade to file for financial help.

The community foundation says they have received at least 100 applications on Monday. More are expected to arrive in the mail.

It has been three months since the tragedy. Since November 21, 2021, nearly $6 million has been raised for the victims.

The money is set aside to help the families of the six people who were killed and 70 others who were injured when a man drove an SUV down the parade route. But the funding is also set aside for more than the victims.

“(It) includes people who were physically injured, people who were at the parade and perhaps traumatized by what they saw, and also first responders," Waukesha Community Fund president Melissa Baxter says .

The United for Waukesha Community Fund hopes to have the $5.7 million already collected, paid out by the end of March. The committee has decided to keep the Community Fund open until the end of 2022. Any more funds that are raised will be disbursed at a later date.

