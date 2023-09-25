10-year-old pedestrian struck by motorcyclist near 76th and Florist

MILWAUKEE — A 10-year-old pedestrian was struck by a driver while crossing the street near 76th and Florist Monday morning, police said.

According to a statement from Milwaukee police, the 47-year-old motorcycle driver remained on-scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

EMS brought the 10-year-old pedestrian to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened around 9:12 a.m.

MPD statement:

