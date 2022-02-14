10 romantic Valentine's Day activities to do around MKE

MILWAUKEE — The ultimate day of romance is coming up, so we put together a list of fun things to do in and around Milwaukee on Valentine's Day. Whether you are on a budget, love eating out, or want to spice things up between you and your partner, this list has a bit of everything.

Romantic Star Gazing

Nothing says romance quite like a night under the stars.

The Milwaukee Public Museum is hosting a special Valentine's Day program at its planetarium. You and your partner can view the constellations of love during this special event. You will even get a rose and box of chocolates to compliment the evening.

There are multiple showings:



Feb. 12, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 12, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 14, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $12.50 per person which includes the chocolates and rose. However, there is also a virtual option that people can watch on YouTube Live for $10.

—————

Get Hitched or Renew Your Vows at Lakefront Brewery

Thinking about taking your love to the next level? This might be the event for you then. Every year, Lakefront Brewery offers thrifty couples an easy way to get married or renew their vows.

For just $20, you can get married by a registered officiant in just five to ten minutes. It's also the same for renewing your vows.

It happens at the brewery from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Valentine's Day.

You can register here. You better do it fast because they often get booked up.

—————

Romantic Restaurants

Going to a nice restaurant is a classic date idea. But where should you go? There are tons of places, but we have compiled a list of some of the most traditional date night spots as well as the personal favorites of Reporter James Groh who wrote this article.

Make reservations now. These will be popular restaurants to go to, and you don't want to be like me who forgot to make reservations one time and was left stranded on Valentine's Day last year. If you can't get a reservation, make a fun meal together. I suggest a homemade pizza, homemade sushi, or homemade tacos.

Traditional



Jamse Groh's Favorites



—————

On A Budget

You don't need to spend money just to say I love you. Sure events are fun to go to and it's exciting to get out of the house. However, simply writing a card for your partner and telling them how special and important they are is one of the best things you can do.

It's important to remind people how special they are. Valentine's Day is as good of a day as any to do it.

If you want to get a little more creative, go on a winter walk to be a little more romantic or even watch the sunset.

Afterwards, cuddle up on the couch watch a show or a movie. It's important that you just be with the person and make the other feel special.

—————

Chocolate Pairing Class

Giving chocolate as a gift is one of the most classic ways to say I love you on Valentine's Day.

Indulgence Chocolatiers is offering multiple chocolate pairing classes. There are different sessions you can sign up for. Pairing classes include chocolate with cocktails, wine, wine and cheese, and even a special 'rom-coms' pairing.

You an look at the full schedule with prices here.

—————

Romantic Paint and Sip

Get a little romantic and get a little creative with this fun paint and sip activity from Splash Studios in Milwaukee.

The annual Red Hot Love Fest is a fun celebration of art and love. You and your partner will do a partner painting. Each of you will paint one side of a canas, and you will end up with a love-themed painting that you made together. Don't forget, you get to sip a little champagne during it all too.

You can chose to do it in-studio, online, and there are plenty of extras you can add on to enhance the experience.

—————

Ice Skating

Bundle up, head outside, grab your partners hand, and gilde across the ice at one of the many ice skating rinks around Milwaukee.

—————

Romantic Cocktail Lounges

Enjoy the spirit of Valentine's Day with some unique spirits at two of Milwaukee's most romantic cocktail lounges.

At Random and Bryants are dimly lit lounges that offer an array of delicious drinks that are sure to put you in the Valentine's Day mood.

Bryants, which is in Walker's Point, claims to be the oldest cocktail lounge in Milwaukee. At Random, which is in the Bay View neighborhood, is an old school ice cream/milk share parlor turned into a swanky date night spot.

—————

Dance Lessons

Spice things up a bit with fun couples dancing lessons. Multiple venues in Milwaukee offer lessons to help you learn to groove. Whether you are a beginning, want to improve your wedding dance skills, or want to learn salsa dancing, there are lessons for everyone.

This is sure to heat things up between you and your partner.

—————

Be A Tourist

Sometimes we can take the amazing things (and people) around us for granted. It can be a fun activity to just be a tourist in the area. Go to the iconic spots and take in all the wonders that southeast Wisconsin has to offer. Plus, you can do it with your favorite person and re-discover the area you call home.

Whether that's going to the Public Market, Holy Hill, or walking along the lake front, there are so many amazing things to do. Here are some of our favorites.

Holy Hill

Public Market / Third Ward

Lapham Peak

Lake Shore State Park

Milwaukee County Zoo

Milwaukee Art Museum

Milwaukee Public Museum

Kohler-Andrae State Park



