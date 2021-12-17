10 people hospitalized after two-alarm fire in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Police are investigating a two-alarm fire that happened Thursday night.

It happened just before 11 p.m. at 35th and Auer, in the both the upper and lower levels of a duplex.

10 people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Many had to be rescued by firefighters.

"Lives were legitimately saved here tonight, and I'm extremely proud of my companies," Chief Aaron Lipski said.

Circumstances leading up to the fire are still under investigation.

Anyone with any information or was a witness to this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

