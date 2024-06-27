Watch Now
1-year-old, 20-year-old hurt in shooting near 44th and Congress, police say

TMJ4
Posted at 1:40 PM, Jun 27, 2024

MILWAUKEE — A 1-year-old child and 20-year-old were both injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Milwaukee, according to police.

It happened at about 12:30 p.m. near 44th and Congress.

Police say the suspects were in a vehicle when they fired at the victims.

Both the child and the 20-year-old were taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries, according to police.

Officers are looking for unknown suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

