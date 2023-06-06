Watch Now
1 transported to Children's after police pursuit, crash in Milwaukee

TMJ4
24th and Capitol
Posted at 9:40 PM, Jun 05, 2023
MILWAUKEE — One person was taken to Children's Hospital following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee on Monday.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews responded to the scene of a crash near 24th and Capitol around 7:30 p.m.

IMG_7757 (1).jpg
The crash happened after a police pursuit.

According to pictures from the scene, it appears the driver struck a tree.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as we learn more.

