1 transported to Children's after police pursuit, crash in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — One person was taken to Children's Hospital following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee on Monday.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews responded to the scene of a crash near 24th and Capitol around 7:30 p.m.

TMJ4 24th and Capitol

The crash happened after a police pursuit.

According to pictures from the scene, it appears the driver struck a tree.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as we learn more.

