1 shot outside Brookfield movie theater, police say

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — One person was shot outside the Movie Tavern in Brookfield Square overnight, police say.

It happened just after midnight Friday night. Police say they arrived at the theater and found one person who had been hit by gunfire. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

"We do not perceive an active or ongoing threat to the safety of the public," a news release from the Brookfield Police Department says.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident, and the news release says they have "secured the area" where the shooting happened.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to contact Captain Chris Garcia at the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.

