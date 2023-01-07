Watch Now
1-on-1 with Milele Coggs: Resolutions adopted to help reduce violence in Milwaukee

TMJ4's Shannon Sims sat down with Milele Coggs and asked if the resolutions approved on Friday have enough teeth to bring city department heads together to work with the Office of Violence Prevention.
Posted at 6:20 PM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 19:20:36-05

MILWAUKEE — Councilwoman Milele Coggs is tired of the violence plaguing the City of Milwaukee, just like many residents.

Friday morning she proposed several resolutions to the Milwaukee Common Council Public Health and Safety Committee that she believes can address the problem from a different angle to work with the Office of Violence Prevention.

TMJ4's Shannon Sims sat down with Coggs and asked if the resolutions approved on Friday have enough teeth to bring city department heads together to work with the Office of Violence Prevention as we start 2023.

Watch their conversation in the video at the top of this article.

