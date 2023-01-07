1-on-1 with Milele Coggs: Resolutions adopted to help reduce violence in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Councilwoman Milele Coggs is tired of the violence plaguing the City of Milwaukee, just like many residents.

Friday morning she proposed several resolutions to the Milwaukee Common Council Public Health and Safety Committee that she believes can address the problem from a different angle to work with the Office of Violence Prevention.

TMJ4's Shannon Sims sat down with Coggs and asked if the resolutions approved on Friday have enough teeth to bring city department heads together to work with the Office of Violence Prevention as we start 2023.

Watch their conversation in the video at the top of this article.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip