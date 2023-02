MILWAUKEE — Claims of racial profiling and questionable detainment by Milwaukee police officers has a judge rule the civil rights of a state senator's son was violated.

I first spoke with State Senator Lena Taylor back in 2016, a month after the incident took place. Tonight she tells me she had no other choice but to file a suit against the city after her concerns were not addressed by the prior mayor and police chief.

Tonight her son opens up about that cold December night.

