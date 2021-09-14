1-on-1 with David Kohler about setting up the Ryder Cup in Wisconsin

WHISTLING STRAITS — Whistling Straits and the Kohler Company found out they were getting the 2020 Ryder Cup all the way back in 2004. Then they had to wait another year. TMJ4’s Lance Allan goes one on one with Kohler Company President and CEO, David Kohler.

Lance Allan: "Has the wait been excruciating for all involved?"

David Kohler: "It's such an honor to host the event. Actually waiting another year was worth it. To be here, where we are today, is incredible."

Lance Allan: "David, take us down the timeline. I remember being here 2010 PGA, 2015 PGA, and oh yeah there's this little thing called the Ryder Cup, I think it was in 2005 if I'm not mistaken."

David Kohler: "Yeah, actually 2004. When we set up the relationship with the PGA of America for those three PGA Championships, it included the Ryder Cup at the end, so we've been thinking about that arc ever since the beginning of it. And to have this event in the glory of Wisconsin at Whistling Straits just makes your skin tingle, and Wisconsin fans are going to be incredible in support of it."

The structures built for the tournament: 2.6 million square feet, double the 2015 PGA Championship.

Kohler says this is the largest build probably in the history of the game of golf building.

Now the question. Will there be another PGA or USGA event at Whistling Straits?

David Kohler: "It included all of the above. Everything, and new options are certainly on the table. There's definitely going to be a future, we're in conversations with a number of different organizations right now. This has been the capstone event we've been waiting for to make sure we can really commemorate what Herb and Pete have done for the game of golf, but we're thinking beyond this and we'll let the golf world and the entire world know as those plans come together in the next few months and years."

One thing is for certain. The course is in incredible shape. And the world is waiting.

