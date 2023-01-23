1-on-1 with Chuck Todd: Supreme Court leak and the debt ceiling battle

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The investigation is over into a leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion of a highly anticipated abortion rights case.

TMJ4's Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson talked with NBC's Chuck Todd about the unprecedented breach and the expected battle on Capitol Hill to lift the nation's debt ceiling.

97 Supreme Court employees were interviewed and investigators concluded they were, "unable to identify a person responsible by a preponderance of the evidence," according to NBC News.

Does this mean case closed?

"I think this means as far as Chief Justice John Roberts is concerned, case closed. I think the phrase 'preponderance of evidence' is doing a lot of work there," said Todd. "It's fascinating that they choose to put a phrase out there like that because it implies they have an idea. It implies there are some suspects, but they don't think they're ever going to be able to have a definitive answer."

A battle over the nation's debt ceiling appears headed for a nasty showdown between House Republicans and the White House.

June 5 is now the deadline to address the nation's financial obligations.

The White House says it's not negotiating, while Speaker Kevin McCarthy says a "no strings attached debt increase is off the table," according to NBC News.

Are we headed for political brinkmanship?

"Rhetorically we are, but look, this is not going to happen," said Todd.

"Politically, this is going to end up being a huge problem. A perception problem for the Republicans, the leadership knows it, but they don't know how to get out of this bind that they're in, so I think for the next six months, it's going to be rhetorical brinksmanship."

