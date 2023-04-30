1-on-1 with Chuck Todd: Speaker McCarthy vs Pres. Biden, what's next in debt ceiling debate?

MILWAUKEE — House Republicans draw a line in the sand on the debt ceiling battle. But will it bring Democrats and President Biden to the negotiation table? Plus, if age becomes a dominant issue in President Biden's re-election campaign will that intensify the focus on Vice President Kamala Harris?

TMJ4'S Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson talked about the big political stories this week with NBC’s moderator of Meet the Press, Chuck Todd.

On Wednesday, Speaker Kevin McCarthy muscled through a win with 217-215 debt ceiling vote and some negotiating leverage.

“What I thought was interesting, Speaker McCarthy successfully convinced Republicans to hold their nose and he just basically said, look, you're not voting for anything specific in here. Whatever you don't like don't worry about it," Todd said. "This is about forcing the White House to negotiate, and he won that argument."

All six of Wisconsin's Republican House members voted for the billcalled the Limit, Save, Grow Act. It would lift the federal borrowing limit by $1.5 trillion or through March 31, 2024, whichever comes first.

The bill's other key components end President Biden's student debt cancellation plan and take back the $80 billion in funding to modernize the IRS and hire more staff.

"I do think President Biden has to negotiate. At the end of the day, you may not like, you may not accept the premise of the debt ceiling deal that House Republicans want to do. But at the end of the day, the way a bill becomes a law, the House has to pass something, the Senate has to pass something, and it has to get to the President's desk, he's got to negotiate here," said Todd

Todd sees a risk for Speaker McCarthy in trying to get a negotiated final deal across the finish line.

"The question I have: Can Kevin McCarthy take yes for an answer? And if he does, can he take that back to his conference and put something on the floor and let it pass? Is he willing to let a deal that he negotiates, pass with more Democratic votes than Republican votes? "

On Tuesday, President Biden announced his intentions to seek another four years in office.

An NBC News pollreleased this month found that 70% of Americans, including 51% of Democrats, said he shouldn’t run for a second term. Nearly half of those who said Biden shouldn’t run cited his age as a “major” reason.

"I think we got a preview of what that could be like from former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.She went on air earlier this week and through that issue out there. Hey, I don't think Joe Biden is going to be able to survive a full second term, realize that you're also voting for Kamala Harris," said Todd.

Haley is already an announced presidential candidate for the 2024 Republican primary. The 51-year-old is challenging her former boss, Donald Trump for the nomination, saying it's time for a "new generation" of leadership.

Does that change the focus on VP Harris and her current role in the Biden administration and the campaign?

“I think that many Republicans believe that if voters are focused on a President Harris that that will somehow help the Republican ticket. But here's where I think that the age thing becomes a sort of a double-edged sword," Todd told Benson. "If Donald Trump's the nominee, he's going to be the second oldest president that's ever been elected if he wins reelection. "

Former President Trump will be 78 years old during the 2024 election year, the same age Biden was after he won the 2020 election.

“I don't think the age thing is as effective on Biden in the fall if Donald Trump is the Republican nominee.”

