TMJ4'S Charles Benson and NBC's Chuck Todd talk about lessons learned from the first night of the hearings into the January 6th insurrection and what role former President Trump played in the events that day.

They also talked about inflation running hotter than expected after new numbers released Friday. What will it mean for the Biden administration and the 2022mid term elections?

Watch their conversation in the video above.

