1 of 2 teens in Slender Man stabbing to ask for release

Michael Sears/AP
Anissa Weier, 15, appears in court Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, in Waukesha, Wis. A judge has ruled that Weier's statements to police will be admissible at her trial on charges she tried to kill a classmate to please a fictional horror character called Slender Man. (Michael Sears/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Posted at 10:12 AM, Mar 05, 2021
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — One of the teens convicted of stabbing a classmate to please the fictional internet horror character Slender Man is expected to ask for release from a Wisconsin mental health facility.

Nineteen-year-old Anissa Weier is scheduled to appear Wednesday before the Waukesha County Circuit Court judge who in 2017 sentenced her to 25 years in a mental health institution and ask for her conditional release.

A jury found Weier not criminally responsible due to a mental disease in the stabbing that nearly killed Payton Leutner in 2014.

Another classmate, Morgan Geyser is serving 40 years at a mental health facility. All three girls were 12 at the time.

