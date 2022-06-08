$1 million worth of drugs seized in La Crosse drug bust; pill press lab discovered

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Over $1 million worth of drugs were seized during a search warrant in La Crosse on Monday, police say.

Police arrested 26-year-old Jade Deeny as part of the drug investigation.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, a search warrant was conducted on Powell Street and on Deeny's vehicle. While searching the residence, a lease contract was located for a storage unit in Deeny's name. Police say a search warrant was granted for the unit.

The following was seized during the search warrants, according to police:

135.13 pounds of pressed counterfeit Xanax in three different colors

1-pound fentanyl (located next to Xanax station and most likely used in pills)

1-pound counterfeit Adderall but tested positive for methamphetamine

25.3 grams methamphetamine pills

77 narcotic pills

250.7 grams of cocaine

524 grams THC wax

4 pounds THC candies

212 grams psilocybin infused chocolate

4 handguns (2 different high capacity magazines and 1 drum magazine with 51 rounds loaded in it)

1 rifle (603 rounds of .223 ammunition)

186 rounds 9mm, 198 rounds 45 caliber

$5,953 dollars

Automated pill press with professional mixer

385 pounds of inert materials needed to make counterfeit Xanax

Thousands of USPS boxes ready to mail his product

While searching the unit, investigators discovered it was used as a pill press laboratory. Police say it contained all nonactive ingredients and the pill press to make Xanax, along with thousands of USPS boxes.

Police say the estimated street value of the drugs is more than $1,027,000.

Deeny is a convicted felon. According to police, he is facing the following charges:

Maintain a Drug Trafficking Place (x2)

Delivery of Cocaine 5-15 grams

Delivery of Schedule IV Drug

Felon in Possession of a Firearm (x5)

Possess w/ Intent to Deliver Fentanyl >50 Grams

Possession w/ Intent to deliver THC >200grams

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possess w/ Intent to Deliver Cocaine >40 grams

Possession of Narcotic Drugs

Possess with Intent to Deliver Meth > 50 grams

Possess with Intent to Deliver Schedule IV Drug

Possess with Intent Psilocybin

Possession of an Electric Weapon

