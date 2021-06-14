1 killed, 2 injured in triple shooting on Leon Terrace: Milwaukee police

MILWAUKEE — One person was killed and two others were injured in a triple shooting on Milwaukee's Leon Terrace Monday, police say.

Milwaukee police said in a statement the shooting happened just after noon in the 4600 block of West Leon Terrace.

The victims were in a vehicle when gunshots were fired and were then struck, police said. The victims called for help when they entered the 5200 block of West Capitol Drive.

Authorities arrived at the scene and confirmed that a 30-year-old Milwaukee man died from gunshot injuries; a 30-year-old Milwaukee man sustained life-threatening injuries; and a 26-year-old Milwaukee man sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The two injured men were brought to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Milwaukee police say they continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

