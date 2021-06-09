Watch
1 killed, 2 hurt in western Wisconsin ax attack

(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 8:06 AM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 09:06:06-04

SPARTA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a man in western Wisconsin attacked three people with an ax, killing one of them.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the incident took place Sunday morning at a home in the town of Sparta. Police arrived to find the suspected attacker outside with a rifle and a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital.

Inside the home officers discovered the body of 87-year-old Bernard Waite.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says Waite was related to the attacker. A woman and a third person were also attacked and were taken to a hospital.

The suspected attacker was arrested on suspicion of homicide.

