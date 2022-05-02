1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at 15th and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE — A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was killed in a shooting at 15th and Burleigh Sunday evening, and police are seeking an unknown suspect.

Milwaukee police said in a statement the man died after being struck by gunfire around 4:40 p.m. A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was also hit and injured. He is now listed in serious but stable condition in the hospital.

In an earlier statement, police said that during an argument, two people exchanged gunfire, subsequently striking each other.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

