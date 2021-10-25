1 killed, 1 injured in 21st and Wright shooting: Milwaukee police

MILWAUKEE — One man was killed and another injured in a shooting on 21st and Wright Monday afternoon, police say.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened at around 3:10 p.m. in the 2400 block of North 21st Street.

Police said an unidentified man suffered fatal injuries and a 37-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-fatal injuries. He was brought to a local hospital for treatment.

MPD said they are seeking unknown suspects, and the circumstances leading up to the homicide are under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

