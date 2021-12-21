1 dead, 1 injured in 2-alarm apartment fire in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — One person is dead and another person is injured after an apartment building caught fire at South 11th Street and Cleveland Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Milwaukee police say the two-alarm fire around 1 a.m. claimed one life.

The Milwaukee Fire Department tells TMJ4 News another person was injured.

Firefighters say they helped about 30 people escape the fire. Some of the residents had disabilities.

The Red Cross has been notified to help assist the residents.

The fire was out by about 1:34 a.m.

Cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information or who may be a witness to this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

