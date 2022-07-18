Watch Now
1 dead after SUV collides with Milwaukee County bus near 62nd and Congress

Posted at 5:41 AM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 06:41:08-04

MILWAUKEE — A 60-year-old Milwaukee man is dead after police say the driver crossed the center line of the road and collided head-on with a Milwaukee County Transit System bus Monday night.

Milwaukee police say the crash happened around 10:53 p.m. near 62nd and Congress.

The victim was the only person inside the SUV. Police say they pronounced him dead at the scene of the incident.

The crash near 62nd and Congress

The driver of the bus and three passengers on board suffered minor injuries. First responders brought them to the hospital for treatment.

Video from TMJ4 crews filming the scene shows the damage to the front of the MCTS bus, and off to the side, a mangled SUV, the front end almost unrecognizable.

It is not clear yet what led the driver to swerve into opposing traffic.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

