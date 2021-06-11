Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 dead after hit-and-run crash ends with vehicle in flames

items.[0].image.alt
FILE
police siren light
Posted at 10:52 AM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 11:53:45-04

SOMERS — A hit-and-run incident in Kenosha County has ended with one person dead.

The Kenosha News reports that sheriff's deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash in Somers late Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff's Lt. Tom Gilley says a pickup truck had apparently rear-ended another vehicle before fleeing the scene.

The truck later crashed on a curve and burst into flames. Firefighters discovered a body inside the truck. The county medical examiner was called to the scene.

The dead person's identity hasn't been released.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

300 x 250.jpg

Watch "Milwaukee Tonight" weeknights at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4