1 dead, 3 injured in Milwaukee shooting

Milwaukee Police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed 1 person, and injured three others near 51st Street and Center St, on Sunday, Feb. 25.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 12:00 p.m.

A 21-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three others were also injured in the shooting, including a 28-year-old and an unidentified man who were both taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

A 23-year-old was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.

What led up to the shooting is still under investigation, however, police say the shooting appears to be domestic violence related and related to a fight where all the victims exchanged gunfire with unknown suspects.

All three surviving individuals were taken into custody.

A 25-year-old was also taken into custody.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek additional unknown suspects. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip