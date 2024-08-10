1 dead, 3 injured after crash in Jefferson County, says the Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post, one person is dead, and three others are injured after a crash in Jefferson County near Lake Mills.
The crash happened around 7:12 p.m. Friday on I-94 eastbound at milepost 258.
The driver and three occupants were involved in a rollover crash. The driver sustained fatal injuries. One occupant was transported by medical helicopter and two others by ambulance.
The Wisconsin State Patrol says preliminary reports suggest mechanical failure was a contributing factor in the crash.
The crash is under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.