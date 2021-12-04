Watch
1 dead, 2 injured after semi hauling pipe hits passenger car in Walworth Co.

Ryan Whittaker
Posted at 6:30 PM, Dec 03, 2021
WHITEWATER, Wis. — One person is dead and two people are injured - one critically - after a car was hit by a semi truck hauling steel pipe in the City of Whitewater in Walworth County Friday morning.

The sheriff's office said an initial investigation found a woman was driving her Dodge Neon southbound on Highway 12 just after 10 a.m. when she tried to turn onto Walworth Avenue. But the driver failed to yield to the right a way and a semi truck hauling the pipe crashed into the car.

A male passenger in the car was killed in the crash, the sheriff's office said. The female driver of the car was brought to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the semi was also brought to the hospital for treatment.

