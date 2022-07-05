1 dead, 1 injured after crash on I-94 in Waukesha County

DELAFIELD, Wis. — A person is dead and another is injured after a crash on I-94 eastbound in Waukesha County on Tuesday.

Law enforcement responded to a vehicle crash on I-94 eastbound in the area of Highway 83 around 9:45 a.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed a traffic back-up caused traffic to slow. A pickup truck failed to slow down and struck a vehicle from behind, causing it to crash into the car in front of it.

One of the passengers in one of the vehicles hit was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

