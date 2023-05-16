1 brother dead, 1 critically injured after restaurant shooting in northern Illinois

FOX LAKE, Ill. — A man shot his brother, critically injuring him, before shooting and killing himself outside of a restaurant they used to own together in northern Illinois.

Fox Lake police say its officers were dispatched to a restaurant on Grand Ave. for a report of shots fired around 1 p.m. Tuesday. A 63-year-old man was found dead just outside of the restaurant. A 56-year-old man was also found critically injured outside nearly 25 yards from a side door.

Police say the two men are brothers and previous co-owners of the restaurant. The 63-year-old traveled to the restaurant, which his brother still owns, to confront his brother about an ongoing feud, police say.

During the fight, the 63-year-old man shot his brother. The 56-year-old was able to flee outside, but his brother followed him and kept shooting at him. The 56-year-old fell outside after being shot multiple times, police say.

The 63-year-old then fatally shot himself outside the restaurant before first responders arrived. The 56-year-old was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

