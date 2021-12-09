1 arrested, 3 wanted following Southridge Mall carjackings

GREENDALE, Wis. — Greendale police arrested one juvenile and are seeking three other suspects after two carjackings that happened at Southridge Mall this week.

Greendale police say the first incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the TJ Maxx parking lot at Southridge Mall on Tuesday.

Two male suspects displayed a weapon ad then left in the victims Mercedes C300. The suspects are described as two younger males of unknown race, according to police.

On Wednesday, the previously stolen Mercedes C300 returned to Southridge Mall around 6:30 p.m. with four male occupants. Police say the suspects attempted a carjacking in the Macy's parking lot, but were unsuccessful.

Police say the suspects then proceeded to the Marcus Bistroplex where they displayed multiple weapons and stole the victim's 2011 BMW 328.

Later that night, Milwaukee police found the Mercedes C300, engaged in a pursuit, and arrested one juvenile male.

According to police, the BMW 328 and other three suspects have not been located.

If you have any information or video footage pertaining to these investigations, please contact the Greendale Police Department at (414) 423-2121, reference cases #21-013968 and 21-014019.

