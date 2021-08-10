1 adult, 4 children injured after car rolls over at I-43 and Racine Avenue

NEW BERLIN — One adult and four children were injured after their car rolled over under the Racine Avenue overpass Monday afternoon.

The New Berlin Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the area of I-43 at Racine Avenue under the overpass around 12:40 p.m. for a car crash and rollover.

There crews found an adult pinned inside the vehicle. Extrication was required to get the person out of the vehicle.

The fire department says four children were removed from the vehicle by bystanders.

timsnopek.com

The extrication effort was prolonged because of Monday storms and because of the adult's position in the vehicle.

The four children were brought to Children's Hospital, all in stable condition, while the adult was brought to Froedtert Hospital, also in stable condition, the fire department said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip