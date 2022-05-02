Watch
1,000 workers go on strike at CNH Industrial equipment maker

FILE - In this photo made on Friday, March 28, 2014, earth moving and construction equipment by New Holland, a CNH Industrial brand, is stored on a lot at the Highway Equipment Company in Zelienople, Pa. More than 1,000 workers at CNH Industrial plants in Wisconsin and Iowa went on strike Monday, May 2, 2022, in search of a better deal with the company that makes agriculture and construction equipment. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Posted at 3:25 PM, May 02, 2022
More than 1,000 workers at CNH Industrial plants in Wisconsin and Iowa went on strike Monday in search of a better deal with the company that makes agriculture and construction equipment.

The United Auto Workers union said the strike began at noon.

This action follows a spate of strikes in the past year, including a high-profile month-long strike at Deere & Co. that resulted in 10% raises and improved benefits for 10,000 UAW workers.

The company said in a statement that it is disappointed it couldn't reach an agreement with the union, and it remains committed to the bargaining process.

