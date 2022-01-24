Live Updates: Mikaela Shiffrin competes in final race before 2022 Winter Olympics

Just 13 days ahead of her first event of a potentially historic Winter Olympics, Mikaela Shiffrin competes in Kronplatz, Italy, Tuesday in her final World Cup race before the 2022 Games. Coverage of both the first and second runs is streaming LIVE on Peacock.

Shiffrin, the World Cup overall leader, matches up against slalom leader Petra Vlhova and giant slalom pace-setter Sara Hector in the final technical discipline showdown before the Olympic break: a giant slalom race down Piz de Plaies mountain in the Italian Alps. It's a place where Shiffrin has had success, picking up one of her 14 career GS wins here in 2019. In addition to Shiffrin, U.S. Olympic Team members Nina O'Brien, Paula Moltzan and A.J. Hurt are all scheduled to compete.

Run 1 begins at 4:30 a.m. ET, with Shiffrin, Vlhova and Hector among the opening five skiers down the mountain. Run 2 will follow at 7 a.m. ET, with the fastest racers from Run 1 saved for last.

Follow along with our live blog below for updates from the action throughout the morning.

LIVE BLOG: Alpine skiing World Cup Kronplatz

4:30 a.m. ET – First skier down

Slalom leader and No. 2 in the overall World Cup standings, Petra Vlhova, is in the leadoff spot. She sets off down the mile-long "Erta" course and we are underway.

4:32 a.m. ET – Vlhova sets the bar

Petra Vlhova skies her first run in 59.98. That's the mark to beat as Italian Marta Bassino starts her run. Mikaela Shiffrin is soon to come wearing bib #4.

4:35 a.m. ET – Shiffrin on deck

Vlhova's mark remains tops through three skiers as Mikaela Shiffrin settles into the gate.

4:38 a.m. ET – Shiffrin 0.59 off the pace

Mikaela Shiffrin's first run is a 1:00.57, which puts her in second place by more than a half second through four races.

4:40 a.m. ET – Sara Hector moves into second

Giant slalom World Cup leader Sara Hector of Sweden finished her run in 1:00.32, good enough for second place between Vlhova and Shiffrin. Hector skied under Vlhova's pace for the first two sectors on the course, then lost time near the midway point to finish .34 off the pace.

4:50 a.m. ET – Standings after 10

The first 10 skiers have taken their first runs in Kronplatz, and so far only Petra Vlhova has cracked the minute mark.

1. Petra Vlhova: 59.58

2. Sara Hector: +.34

3. Mikaela Shiffrin: +.59

4. Marta Bassino: +.61

5. Maryna Gasienica-Daniel: +.65

6. Federica Brignone: +.70

7. Tessa Worley: +.82

8. Alice Robinson: +1.10

9. Michelle Gisin: +1.50

10. Katharina Liensberger: +1.89

5:03 a.m. ET – USA's Nina O'Brien into 17th

Nina O'Brien was unable to ski a clean first run as mistakes cost her significant time. She finishes 2.03 off the lead and into 17th place.

Run 2 session begins at 7 a.m. ET