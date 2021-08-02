Live updates: Jade Carey is crowned Olympic floor exercise champion

Jade Carey is the lone American gymnast in action on the second night of event finals at the Tokyo Olympics. The session includes the finals for women's floor and men's still rings and vault.

Carey, competing as an individual specialist, had an off night on vault on Sunday, where she was favored to win a medal. With one more shot to medal after qualifying third behind Vanessa Ferrari and Simone Biles (who withdrew) on floor exercise, all eyes turn to Carey again tonight.

While she previously showed off a new skill, the highly difficult laid out triple-double, in warmups at the U.S. Championships, Carey is not expected to debut it tonight as she likely wants to protect her medal chances with a relatively safe routine.

On rings, Greece's Eleftherios Petrounias put up a big 15.333 in qualifications to secure the top spot, followed by China's Liu Yang with a 15.300. On vault, South Korea's Shin Jea- Hwan and Armenia's Artur Davtyan led qualifications with a 14.833 each.

STREAM

Follow along with the action below.

Men's Rings

China claimed the top two spots on the podium after Liu Yang and You Hao put up massive scores in the rings final. Liu edged out his teammate by two tenths with a score of 15.500, the highest score on rings at these Olympics.

Though You had the most difficult routine of all the gymnasts in the final, Liu's impressive form won him the Olympic gold. His execution score of 9.0 was the best of the eight competitors. You claimed silver with a 15.300, and 2016 rings champion Eleftherios Petrounias won bronze with a 15.200.

Brazil's Arthur Zanetti, who has a gold on rings from 2012 and a silver from 2016, was favored to challenge for a medal but didn't get enough rotation on his triple back tuck dismount and landed on his knees. He scored 14.133 and finished eighth.

Samir Ait Said finished in fourth after earning a 14.900. The French gymnast made a triumphant return to the Olympics this year after sustaining a double compound fracture in his left leg while landing a vault during the Rio Games.

FULL RESULTS

Women's Floor

Carey didn't throw the laid-out triple-double, but she didn't need to. She scored a 14.366 without it to claim the title of Olympic floor champion and her first medal of the Tokyo Games.

The 21-year-old nailed all of her tumbling passes and only took a few small hops on her landings. Her teammates who were watching from the stands jumped to their feet to give her a standing ovation, and she shared a big hug with her father who doubles as her coach. The gold is the third on floor for the U.S. after Aly Raisman finished first on the event in London and Biles was crowned champion in Rio.

Four-time Olympian Ferrari won the silver with a score of 14.200. The 30-year-old stuck her first two tumbling runs and took a hop back on her last pass.

Two gymnasts stood together on the podium for bronze, as Russian Angelina Melnikova and Japan's Mai Murakami tied in third. Their scores of 14.166 were identical on every level, so the tie breaks that are typically used were not applicable.

FULL RESULTS

Men's Vault

For the second time in the men's event finals, two gymnasts tied for first place.

In the vault finals, gymnasts are required to perform two different skills. Their scores are then averaged together.

South Korea's Shin Jea-Hwan and Russian Denis Abliazin both finished with the top average score of 14.783, but Jea-Hwan ultimately captured the gold because his first vault was more difficult. Abliazin recevied the silver, and Atrur Davtyan won bronze. The bronze is Armenia's first medal of the Tokyo Games and also the nation's first Olympic medal in a sport outside of wrestling, weightlifting and boxing.

Overall, the competition was incredibly tight. There was only .077 separation between first place and fifth.