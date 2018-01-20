Las Vegas shooting: This is what investigators found in Stephen Paddock's hotel room

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a preliminary investigative report on the Las Vegas mass shooting earlier this week.

Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo announced during a press conference that he "knows and believes" that the only person responsible for the mass shooting in Las Vegas was Stephen Paddock.

The report details a timeline of events, evidence, photos and a list of the victims. Click here to read the full report.

24 guns were found in Paddock's rooms at the Mandalay Bay. An additional 18 guns were found in his Mesquite residence and 7 at his home in Reno.

Guns found inside Mandalay Bay rooms 32-135 and 32-134:

Colt M4 Carbine AR-15 .223/5.56 with a bump stock, vertical fore grip and 100 round magazine. Front sight only.

Noveske N4 AR-15 .223/5.56 with a bump stock, vertical fore grip and 40 round magazine. EOTech optic.

LWRC M61C AR-15 .223/5.56 with a bump stock, vertical fore grip and 100 round magazine. No sights or optics.

POF USA P-308 AR-10 .308/7.62 with a bipod, scope and 25 round magazine

Christensen Arms CA-15 AR-15 .223 Wylde with a bump stock, vertical fore grip and 100 round magazine. No sights or optics.

POF USA P-15 P AR-15 .223/5.56 with a bump stock, vertical fore grip and 100 round magazine. No sights or optics.

Colt Competition AR-15 .223/5.56 with a bump stock, vertical fore grip and 100 round magazine. No sights or optics.

Smith & Wesson 342 AirLite .38 caliber revolver with 4 cartridges, 1 expended cartridge case.

LWRC M61C AR-15 .223/5.56 with a bump stock, vertical fore grip and 100 round magazine. EOTech optic.

FNH FM15 AR-10 .308/7.62 with a bipod, scope and 25 round magazine.

Daniel Defense DD5V1 AR-10 .308/7.62 with a bipod, scope and 25 round magazine.

FNH FN15 AR-15 .223/5.56 with a bump stock, vertical fore grip and 100 round magazine. EOTech optic.

POF USA P15 AR-15 .223/5.56 with a bump stock, vertical fore grip and 100 round magazine. EOTech optic.

Colt M4 Carbine AR-15 .223/5.56 with a bump stock, vertical fore grip and 100 round magazine.

Daniel Defense M4A1 AR-15 .223/5.56 with a bump stock, vertical fore grip and 100 round magazine. EOTech optic.

LMT Def. 2000 AR-15 .223/5.56 with a bump stock, vertical fore grip and 100 round magazine. No sights or optics.

Daniel Defense DDM4V11 AR-15 .223/5.56 with a bump stock, vertical fore grip. No magazine. EOTech optic.

Sig Sauer SIG716 AR-10 .308/7.62 with a bipod, red dot optic and 25 round magazine.

Daniel Defense DD5V1 AR-10 .308/7.62 with a bipod and scope. No magazine.

FNH FN15 AR-15 .223/5.56 with a bump stock, vertical fore grip and 100 round magazine. No sights or optics.

Ruger American .308 caliber bolt action rifle with scope.

LMT LM308MWS AR-10 .308/7.62 with a bipod and red dot scope. No magazine.

Ruger SR0762 AR-10 .308/7.62 with a bipod, scope and 25 round magazine.

LMT LM308MWS AR-10 with a bipod, scope and 25 round magazine.

Guns found inside Paddock's Mesquite home:

Smith & Wesson SW99 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

Smith & Wesson M&P9 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

Glock 17 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

Mossberg 500 12 gauge pump action shotgun.

Sig Sauer 516 AR-15 .223/5.56 rifle with a bipod and scope.

Arma-Lite SPRM001 AR-15 .223/5.56 rifle with a bipod and scope.

Mossberg 590 12 gauge pump action shotgun.

LWRC M61C-IC-A5 AR-15 .223/5.56 rifle with a bipod and scope.

Mossberg 590 V0348193 12 gauge pump action shotgun.

Mossberg 930 12 semi-automatic gauge shotgun.

Arma-Lite SPRM001 AR-15 .223/5.56 rifle with a bipod and scope.

Sig Sauer 516 2AR-15 .223/5.56 rifle, with a bipod. No sights or optics.

Lantac LA-R15 Raven AR-15 .223 Wylde rifle with a bipod and scope.

Mossberg 590 12 gauge pump action shotgun.

Arsenal Saiga 12 AK-47 style semi-automatic 12 gauge shotgun.

Arsenal Saiga 12 AK-47 style semi-automatic 12 gauge shotgun.

Beretta 92F 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

FN 5.7 5.7mm semi-automatic pistol.

Guns found inside Paddock's Reno home:

Smith & Wesson 340 .357 caliber revolver.

Beretta Pietro 92A1 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

Remington Arms 870 Tactical 12 gauge pump action shotgun.

Mossberg 590 12 gauge pump action shotgun.

Glock 17 Gen4 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

Smith & Wesson M&P9 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

Smith & Wesson M&P9 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

Other evidence found inside Paddock's rooms at Mandalay Bay:

Metal “L” bracket with three screws securing it to the interior door/frame. (Picture 1)

Two surveillance cameras from room service cart outside room 32-134. (Pictures 2-4)

Bullet fragments (Pictures 2-4)

Seen in pictures 5-17:

Blue plastic hose with funnel, fan and SCUBA mouthpiece attached

Surveillance camera mounted to room door peephole

Baby monitor camera (not mounted). Surveillance camera mounted to room door peephole

Small sledgehammer

Laptop computer

Surveillance camera monitor

Spotting scope

Binoculars

Expended .223/5.56 cartridge casings (approximately 1,050)

Cellular phones

Nevada Driver’s License – Stephen Paddock

M life players card – Marilou Danley.

Polymer 40 round AR-15 magazines (loaded)

Steel 100 round AR-15 magazines (loaded)

Polymer 25 round AR-10 magazines (loaded). Live Ammunition (approximately 5,280)

Handwritten note with distance/bullet drop calculations

Suitcases

Duffel bags

Soft rifle cases

Towels

Seen in picture 18:

Laptop computer (on bed)

Disassembled laptop computer missing hard drive (on floor)

Power hand drills

Empty ammunition boxes and plastic bags

Scuba mask

Loose ammunition

Miscellaneous hand tools and drill bits

Miscellaneous screws and mounting brackets

Suitcases, towels

Empty rifle magazines

Seen in pictures 19-21

Laptop computer connected to hallway surveillance cameras

Polymer 25 round AR-10 magazines (loaded)

Expended .308/7.62 cartridge casings (8)

Paddock's vehicle parked in the Mandalay Bay garage, pictures 22-24: