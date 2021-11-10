TMJ4 Legal Analysts: A look back at the first half of the Rittenhouse Trial

KENOSHA, Wis. — As the prosecution rests in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, we look back on the state’s case with TMJ4 Legal Analysts.

Defense attorneys started calling witnesses in their case on Tuesday and that is expected to take the better part of the week.

Racine Defense Attorney Patrick Cafferty sees two pivotal points from the state’s case. First and foremost, the large amount of video evidence there is that allows the jury to travel to the night in question.

“The reality is the jurors have been able to see this in real time unfurling” said Cafferty.

The testimony of Gage Grosskreutz was another pivotal moment according to Cafferty. Grosskreutz was the one person shot by Rittenhouse that survived.

“I think that both sides can use information that was garnered during his testimony to their advantage” said Cafferty.

Grosskruetz testified that Rittenhouse didn’t shoot him until Grosskreutz pulled his gun and pointed it at the defendant.

“He made it clear he was attempting to disarm who he believed was an active shooter” said Cafferty.

As for the defense case, Cafferty’s partner Jillian Scheidegger, says the one person who can sway the jury to believe Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense is Rittenhouse himself.

“Everyone is waiting to hear what was he thinking. What was going through his mind throughout the course of these events. The reality is he is the only person who can tell the jury that,” said Scheidegger.

The trial is expected to wrap up after two weeks. The defense starting their case Tuesday could keep that on track.

