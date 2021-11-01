Thomas Binger and James Kraus: Prosecutors in trial of Kyle Rittenhouse

The lead prosecutor against Kyle Rittenhouse is Thomas Binger, a Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a law degree in 1996.

Binger served as a prosecutor in Milwaukee County for several years, as well as nine years in private practice, before joining the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office in 2014. Binger ran for district attorney in Racine County in 2016, though he ultimately lost the race, according to the Associated Press.

Assistant District Attorney James Kraus has served as a prosecutor for the Kenosha County District Attorney's office since 2006, according to his LinkedIn page.

He graduated from UW-Madison's law school in 2004.

