Survivor expected to testify in Rittenhouse trial's 2nd week

SEAN KRAJACIC/AP
Kyle Rittenhouse listens as jurors are asked questions by the judge during jury selection at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)
Kyle Rittenhouse
Posted at 6:43 AM, Nov 08, 2021
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A man who suffered a severe arm injury when he was shot by Kyle Rittenhouse during a night of protests against racial injustice last year is expected to testify this week. Prosecutors are close to wrapping up their case in Rittenhouse’s murder trial. But before they do, Gaige Grosskreutz is expected to take the stand.

Rittenhouse is charged with shooting Grosskreutz and fatally shooting two other men in the summer of 2020. During the first week of Rittenhouse’s trial, prosecutors played numerous videos that showed the events of Aug. 25, 2020, from different angles.

Jurors also heard testimony from people who were with Rittenhouse that night, as well as from police officers and loved ones of the men who died.

