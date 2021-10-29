Watch
Stern judge among key players in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Mark Hertzberg/AP
Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder listens during the pretrial hearing of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha Circuit Court, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Kenosha, Wis. Rittenhouse shot three people, killing two of them, during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha in August 2020. (Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP)
Bruce Schroeder
Posted at 6:43 PM, Oct 29, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, an 18-year-old Illinois man accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

Prosecutors say Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz.

Rittenhouse faces multiple charges, including two homicide counts.

The judge in the case, Bruce Schroeder, is known for his tough sentences. The head prosecutor, Attorney Thomas Binger, is considered a “skilled” lawyer and a “hard worker.”

Leading the defense is tough-talking attorney Mark Richards. The trial is expected to last two or three weeks.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

