Rittenhouse shooting victim: Thought 'I was going to die'

Associated Press
Kyle Rittenhouse walks into court for the start of jury selection on the first day of his trial in Kenosha, Wis., Circuit Court, Monday Nov. 1, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP)
Kyle Rittenhouse
Posted at 11:11 AM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 12:11:44-05

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A man who was shot and wounded by Kyle Rittenhouse on the streets of Kenosha during a night of turbulent protests against racial injustice has taken the stand at Rittenhouse’s murder trial.

Gaige Grosskreutz testifies Monday that he thought he was going to die after watching Rittenhouse shoot and kill another man.

Rittenhouse had just killed two other men. Grosskreutz testified at the start of the trial’s second week.

Prosecutors have portrayed Rittenhouse as the aggressor who set in the motion the bloodshed that night in August 2020. His lawyers have argued that he acted in self-defense.

