Rittenhouse Rep. says Kyle would not come to Kenosha if he could relive that night

KENOSHA — August 25 2020, is a day the community of Kenosha and Kyle Rittenhouse will never forget. David Hancock, the family's spokesperson, told TMJ 4 that if Rittenhouse could relive that night, things would be different.

"He didn't come down here to destroy his community," Hancock said.

TMJ4 asked Hancock if Rittenhouse could do things differently, would he have still come to Kenosha that day?

"No, no," Hancock shook his head. "I think he would not come down here and do it again."

He also said Rittenhouse would think twice about wearing s shirt that said "Free as F***" at a Mount Pleasant bar just a couple hours after a court hearing.

"It was like oh my gosh, but it was never the intent," Hancock stated.

As the world awaits a verdict, Hancock said the Rittenhouse family wants peace and not division. He also said, they don't want to see people in the crowds with guns.

"We do call for calm, we do call for calm because this isn't a case about race," He said. "This isn't a case about politics."

In fact, he said Rittenhouse was and still isn't a political person, and spends most of his time with his family and dog, Milo.

As far as the trial, Hancock said there are good days and bad days.

"He's staying strong and staying positive," he said.

For now, Hancock said Rittenhouse is focused on his fate.

