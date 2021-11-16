Watch
'No justice, no peace:' Emotions run high outside the Kenosha County Courthouse

Nam Y. Huh/AP
A protester, left, and Emily Cahill argue outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 in Kenosha, Wis., during the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Emily Cahill
Posted at 3:24 PM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 16:24:57-05

KENOSHA — As the sun set on day one of jury deliberation inside the courtroom, supporters of Kyle Rittenhouse and people who want to see him found guilty have been outside the Kenosha County Courthouse. The mood was sometimes tense, but also leading to bigger conversations.

People from all walks of life came to Kenosha to express their opinions, at times tempers flaring between a man with his dog and someone on the opposing side.

Kenosha Protest Shootings
Protesters argue outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 in Kenosha, Wis., during the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

For Emily Cahill and Jamarcus Blaze, they were front and center, engaging in conversations about the evidence shown inside the courtroom.

"I was out here the first night and they wanted to kill me over an opposing sign. I knew what he was going through," Cahill said. "I'm trying to understand why you think self-defense is a skateboard and a plastic bag," Blaze said.

Kenosha Protest Shootings
Protesters hold signs outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 in Kenosha, Wis., during the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

They also spoke about Gaige Grosskreutz and whether or not he pointed his gun.

"Gaige already had his gun out," Cahill stated. "No he did not," Blaze responded.

Beyond these deeper conversations, other people gathered to vent and get some form of closure.

However, regardless of the divide of opinions, it all comes down to what the 12 jurors decide justice will be.

