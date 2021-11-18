Kenosha County Sheriff hands out 'cookies for peace' outside of courthouse

KENOSHA — Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth handed out cookies and coffees "for peace" outside the county's courthouse on Thursday as jurors continue deliberations in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

Sheriff Beth said Kenosha is peaceful and largely going about its business, despite tensions within a block or two of the courthouse.

TMJ4 Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth handed out cookies and coffee "for peace" outside the courthouse on Thursday.

"I'm proud to be a part of this community, everyone (is) doing good, we're ready for it," Sheriff Beth said. "We're here for everybody."

Kenosha County Sheriff, David Beth, brings cookies, coffee to hand out at courthouse. Says Kenosha is peaceful and largely going about its business despite tensions within a block or two of the building. @tmj4news @Kenosha_Sheriff #RittehouseTrial #rittenhouse pic.twitter.com/qA0Ar75hmR — Vince Vitrano (@vincevitrano) November 18, 2021

Sheriff Beth said he has done something similar during previous events and said it helped keep tensions down, according to NBC 5 Chicago.

Earlier in the day Thursday, a Facebook page called the "Kenosha Area Police Scanner" posted to the platform, "Shooting near protest about the current trial." The Kenosha Police Department confirms there was no shooting at or near the Kenosha County Courthouse

The police department slammed the Facebook page as "another disappointing attempt at disinformation."

Wednesday evening, two people were arrested and taken into police custody. Police said then that a 20-year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct, battery, and resisting arrest. A 34-year-old woman was also arrested for disorderly conduct.

The jury in Rittenhouse’s trial moved into a third day of deliberations Thursday, even as its request to re-watch video in the case sparked another bid from his attorneys for a mistrial.

