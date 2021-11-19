'Heartbroken and angry': Anthony Huber's family says they will continue fighting for justice after Rittenhouse found not guilty

KENOSHA, Wis. — The jury in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse found him not guilty on all counts on Friday.

The then-17-year-old fatally shot two people and injured a third person with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle during protests and unrest sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake. The family of one of the men killed, Anthony Huber, responded to the verdict stating they are heartbroken and angry.

Karen Bloom and John Huber, Anthony's parents, said there was no justice for their son or for Rittenhouse's other victims, Joseph Rosenbaum and Gaige Grosskreutz.

"We did not attend the trial because we could not bear to sit in a courtroom and repeatedly watch videos of our son's murder, and because we have been subjected to many hurtful and nasty comments in the past year," Bloom and Huber said in a statement on Friday. "But we watched the trial closely, hoping it would bring us closure."

They said the verdict means there is no accountability for Rittenhouse.

Kyle Rittenhouse defense attorney, Mark Richards, speaks out following not guilty verdict

"It sends the unacceptable message that armed civilians can show up in any town, incite violence, and then use the danger they have created to justify shooting people in the streets. We hope that decent people will join us in forcefully rejecting that message and demanding more of our laws, our officials, and our justice system."

Bloom and Huber say their fight to hold those responsible continues in full force.

"Neither Mr. Rittenhouse nor the Kenosha police who authorized his bloody rampage will escape justice. Anthony will have his day in court," the statement said.

You can read the family's full statement below:

The jury came back with a verdict after three days of deliberations. Rittenhouse faced life in prison if found guilty of the most serious charge against him.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip