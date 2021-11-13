Watch
NewsKyle Rittenhouse Trial

Actions

EXPLAINER: What charges does Kyle Rittenhouse face?

items.[0].image.alt
Associated Press
Kyle Rittenhouse walks into court for the start of jury selection on the first day of his trial in Kenosha, Wis., Circuit Court, Monday Nov. 1, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP)
Kyle Rittenhouse
Posted at 7:00 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 20:00:19-05

MADISON, Wis. — Kyle Rittenhouse faces multiple charges for shooting three men, killing two, during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020.

The homicide charges include one count of reckless homicide, one count of intentional homicide and one of attempted intentional homicide.

A legal expert says the difference in the charges is that prosecutors aren't alleging that Rittenhouse intended to kill the first man he shot.

But the charges in the other two shootings allege that Rittenhouse intended to shoot those men.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Latest tweets from courtroom reporter Stephanie Haines: