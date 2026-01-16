Wisconsin Winter Free Fishing Weekend: Kenosha fisherman shows how to stay safe on the ice

KENOSHA — If you’ve ever wanted to try fishing but didn’t know where to start, this weekend is your chance.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is hosting its annual Winter Free Fishing Weekend on January 17 and 18, allowing residents and non-residents to fish on most state waters without a fishing license, trout stamp, or salmon stamp.

Kenosha fisherman Jon FioRito, who is also part of the Kenosha Sportfishing and Conservation Association, is already preparing and says that while the weekend is a great opportunity for families and first-timers, safety should come first.

"The first most important thing is just enjoying your time outdoors, that’s why we’re out here," FioRito said. "Just enjoy nature and have fun."

According to the DNR, anglers heading out this weekend should dress appropriately and bring essential safety gear, including:



Warm, water-resistant layers

Sturdy waterproof boots with spike-style traction

Extra hats and gloves

Ice claws

A rescue throw rope

FioRito demonstrated some of the gear he never goes without, including spiked boots for traction, a waterproof outer layer, and ice safety equipment designed to help in case of an emergency.

"Just be safe," FioRito said. "If you really want to come out and catch brown trout, the harbors are open, and you can get them with a rod and reel. Stay warm, it's going to be really cold, and enjoy your time in the outdoors."

The DNR says Winter Free Fishing Weekend is about more than catching fish — it’s a chance to connect with nature, spend time with loved ones, and learn about Wisconsin’s aquatic resources.

While no license is required this weekend, all other fishing regulations, including size and bag limits, still apply.

For those heading out, FioRito advice is simple: check ice conditions, bring the right gear, and never fish alone.

