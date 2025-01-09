Why a proposed power plant in Kenosha Co. is drawing criticism from residents

KENOSHA — Plans for a natural gas power plant in the town of Paris are causing concern among residents.

We Energies wants to build a quick-start power plant on 10 acres of land near some of its existing infrastructure, including a solar farm and gas plant.

Matt Cullen/We Energies What the plant would look like if it were to be approved.

“We're building lots of renewables, and as part of that, we also need quick-start power plants to backfill those renewables,” said Brendan Conway, a spokesperson for We Energies.

Mike Beiermeister Brendan Conway

The proposed gas plant would cost nearly $300 million and meet the increasing energy needs in the region.

The plant would consist of seven natural gas-fired reciprocating internal combustion engines (RICE), generating up to 128 megawatts total.

Learn More: https://psc.wi.gov/Pages/CommissionActions/CasePages/ParisGeneration.aspx

“The vast majority of power, as we look to 2030 and beyond, is going to be renewable energy, but on those days when renewable energy can't meet the demand, we can quickly start up this power plant,” Conway said.

We Energies A similar plant to the one being proposed in the Town of Paris.

However, not everyone is on board with the proposed plant.

On Wednesday night, Healthy Climate Wisconsin and Grace Lutheran Church in Kenosha hosted what they called an “emergency meeting.”

Many who attended were unaware of the proposed power plant, including Veronica King.

“I was shocked,” said King, a mental health professional. Once she began doing more research, she expressed her concerns over the impact it could have on residents’ health.

Mike Beiermeister Veronica King

“They need to know what's about to occur in their area, and I think they need to know the harmful effects that it can cause,” King said.

Andy Feldpausch also attended Wednesday's meeting to learn what climate activists and health experts were saying about the proposed plant.

WATCH: Why a proposed power plant in Kenosha Co. is drawing criticism from residents

“I was surprised and knew nothing about it. We have lived here for 30 years and knew nothing about it, and I'm an environmental science teacher, so when I found out that this is happening, it's kind of alarming,” Feldpausch said.

Mike Beiermeister Andy Feldpausch

TMJ4 brought those concerns to Conway.

“We’re doing more than anybody else in the state of Wisconsin to build more renewable energy,” Conway said. “However, we also need to make sure our customers have power on those days when renewable energy won't meet their needs, and we don't have a choice.”

Dr. Brittany Keyes is the Clean Air Coordinator for Healthy Climate Wisconsin. She was one of the speakers at Wednesday’s event and opposes the plant proposal.

“I’m against any new fossil fuel infrastructure for energy production, given where we are with climate change and with health in Wisconsin, and how burning fossil fuels harms health,” Dr. Keyes said. “We really just can't afford any new projects.”

Mike Beiermeister Dr. Brittany Keyes

She believes that the push for this plant is coming from data centers, not from residents.

According to the proposal, the plant is estimated to produce over 590,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year.

“People should understand these plans have to meet very strict EPA rules, any DNR error rules, and any other kind of state, local, and federal rules that apply,” Conway said. “They're going to meet all that. We have a long history of meeting or exceeding environmental rules, and that won't stop here.”

If approved, construction of the project is anticipated to begin in February 2025, with a proposed completion date of July 2026.

Mike Beiermeister Rev. Jonathan Barker

Rev. Jonathan Barker of Grace Lutheran Church said he wants to help spread the word about the proposal and protect his neighbors.

“I want my son to have clean air to breathe, and the last thing we need is more pollution,” Rev. Barker said.

The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin will make the ultimate decision.

A public hearing is scheduled for February 5 at Union Grove Village Hall at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

