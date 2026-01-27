BRISTOL — Whole milk and 2% milk could soon make a comeback in school cafeterias for the first time in more than a decade.

Watch: Whole milk could return to schools: Bristol farmer says it’s ‘long overdue’

Whole milk may be coming back to school cafeterias: Bristol farmer says it’s 'long overdue'

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump signed new legislation allowing schools participating in the National School Lunch Program to serve whole and 2% milk alongside fat-free and low-fat options. The move reverses Obama-era U.S. Department of Agriculture rules that limited milk choices in an effort to combat childhood obesity.

Kristina Braaksma, owner of KC Green Acres, a farm in Bristol, says whole milk provides important nutrients for growing children.

Kristina Braaksma

"It's about time," Braaksma said. "Whole milk has vitamins and nutrients that kids need, especially while they’re growing."

The decision follows the release of new federal dietary guidelines that highlight whole-fat dairy products.

"If it's healthier for you, it's going to benefit your body and you're going to benefit from it," Braaksma said.

The National School Lunch Program serves nearly 30 million children nationwide, about two-thirds of whom receive free or reduced-price meals. While the law allows whole and 2% milk, it won’t appear in cafeterias overnight.

According to the School Nutrition Association, districts will need to assess student interest and work with suppliers before making changes. Schools may also continue offering plant-based milks, as long as they are nutritionally equivalent.

For now, local districts are still waiting on guidance, but the conversation around what kids drink at school is back in the spotlight.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip