Wheatland residents push back against proposed battery energy storage project: 'This Is our community'

WHEATLAND — A proposed battery energy storage project in the Town of Wheatland is drawing renewed concerns from residents.

Neighbors say they’re worried about safety, environmental risks, and the facility’s proximity to schools, raising questions about whether their opposition is being heard.

The project, proposed by Robin Energy Storage, would bring a 200-megawatt lithium-ion battery facility spanning roughly 12 acres to a rural area currently zoned for agriculture. The company has offered the town $8.6 million over 20 years — including $1 million upfront — a financial boost that would significantly increase Wheatland’s annual budget.

Despite the money on the table, more than 100 residents packed a town meeting to oppose the project. Both the planning and zoning commission and the town board ultimately voted no.

Residents like Chad Toedter say the project threatens the rural character of Wheatland and raises unanswered safety questions.

“This is a farming community,” Toedter said. “We’re not against progress, but when you start talking about toxins and it being this close to where families live and grow food, that’s a problem.”

Another resident, Denise Brehm, says the location near multiple schools is her biggest concern.

“Within just a few miles, there are more than 1,300 students,” Brehm said. “When one of these battery storage units goes up, the toxicity that comes out of them, parents won’t have enough time to react to get to the school to get their children, and it will become a madhouse."

Robin Energy Storage withdrew its initial application following the town’s rejection, but the company says it's next steps would be to resubmit in the future. In a statement, the company said it remains interested in bringing “safe, reliable power to Wheatland and Kenosha County" and "will share next steps with the community."

Company representatives say the project would comply with Kenosha County’s battery energy storage ordinance and is proposed near a substation to support the regional power grid.

Still, residents say they feel caught between large energy developers and local decision-making and worry their voices could be overridden.

"We just want our community respected," Brehm said. “The town voted against it. We don't understand why this continues, if we've already spoken on this, why do they keep pushing their agenda on us."

