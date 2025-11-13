'What we do matters’: Viral video sparks Kenosha residents’ concerns over Microsoft’s planned data center

KENOSHA — What started as one Kenosha resident’s viral TikTok video has turned into a wave of concern and community discussion over Microsoft’s plans to build a new data center on more than 200 acres of land in the city.

Alex Aller, who lives in Kenosha, said she posted the video to raise awareness about the potential environmental and health impacts of the proposed data center — and she didn’t expect what happened next.

“I didn’t expect it, but I’m really glad that it reached so many people,” Aller said. “After that, I set up a petition that now has nearly 20,000 signatures from people all over who are opposing data centers.”

Residents like Aller, Luke Olson and Olivia Walker say they’re worried about the long-term environmental costs — from water usage to energy demands — and want city leaders to hit pause.

“Anything that’s going to take away from the purity of the lake and the ecosystem, it’s just not worth it,” Olson said.

The City of Kenosha and the state of Wisconsin announced Microsoft’s land purchase earlier this year, describing the project as a “transformative moment” for the community, expected to bring jobs and long-term economic growth.

“It’s actually concerning that our Kenosha facility would be contributing to that large overall impact,” Walker said. “We shouldn’t be playing a part in that.”

Mayor David Bogdala said protecting local resources remains a top priority.

“My No. 1 job is communicating with our constituents,” Bogdala said. “We share their concerns — that is our natural resource, and we do everything we can to protect it. We ensure every development in Kenosha follows environmental rules before and after construction.”

Microsoft confirmed to TMJ4 News that it purchased land in Kenosha in January 2025 for data center development, but said construction details have not been finalized.

“We’re fully committed to advancing and operating data centers responsibly, in a way that strengthens local communities and generates economic opportunity for the area,” a Microsoft spokesperson said.

The company added that its nearby Mount Pleasant data center uses advanced cooling methods that do not require significant ongoing access to freshwater.

Residents plan to continue voicing their concerns at the upcoming Nov. 17 council meeting at 7 p.m., urging others to attend and make their voices heard. Aller and Walker will also hold a public information session on Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. at the Southwest Neighborhood Library.

“It might seem like a small effort, but what we do here matters,” Aller said. “Stopping this could set an example for other small towns across the country.”

